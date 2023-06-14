BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Soon to join the list of local legends on the luminous Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame trophy, newly minted members of the 2023 class took the stage at Buffalo Riverworks on Wednesday.

Introduced ahead of the November induction dinner at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, the 33rd GBSHOF class is headlined by former Buffalo Bills receivers Eric Moulds and Bobby Chandler, along with Gerry Meehan, an original Buffalo Sabre who would serve as team captain and general manager over nearly three decades, joining native Western New Yorkers, area college stars, dynastic coaches and pioneers across a menagerie of sports. See the full list of inductees, team of distinction and Dick Gallagher Legacy Award recipient below.

“It’s a fantastic honor to be recognized as contributing to the local sports scene,” said Meehan, whose playing and executive career in Buffalo spanned from 1970 to 1996. “To be included with this group is very gratifying for me.”

Dave Wohlabaugh, a Hamburg native who played in the Super Bowl with the New England Patriots during his nine-year NFL career, said he was surprised to get the call from his hometown Hall of Fame.

“The fact that I didn’t expect it allowed me to reflect on a lot of people I grew up with who were involved and contributed in one way or another to allow me to have success,” Wohlabaugh said.

Adam Page, a three-time gold medalist with the U.S. Paralympic sled hockey team, said the variety of sporting conquests and levels of achievement the GBSHOF encompasses adds to the honor’s allure.

“It’s cool to be a part of that mix of athletes and coaches and teams,” Page said. “It’s still surreal to me that I got the call and I’m actually here. Being from Buffalo and growing up here my whole life, being inducted was something I never thought was going to happen. Trying to take it all in and enjoy the ride.”

The GBSHOF also will recognize its fourth Team of Distinction, the Plant 6 softball powerhouse that won more than 200 tournaments over 30 years starting in 1977, and the 2023 Dick Gallagher Legacy Award will be presented to Dennis DiPaolo for his decades of supporting high school sports.

Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023

· Cheryl Bailey – college coach and administrator who also served as the General Manager of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team.

· Santo DeSain – Legendary ECC coach who led women’s basketball, softball, and baseball to a combined .779 winning percentage, and several championships.

· Kara Haun-Rehbaum – College athlete and administrator – standout at Canisius College, scoring 1,661 pts. for the Golden Griffins, and is now in her 14th year as athletic administrator at Hilbert College.

· Gerry Meehan – A member of the inaugural Buffalo Sabres team (1970-71) and later served as the team captain, and was first former player to work in the front office – served as G.M., Vice President, and Executive Vice President.

· Eric Moulds – Buffalo Bills receiver who led the AFC with a team record 1,368 receiving yards in 1998. He is second all time in Bills receptions and receiving yards.

· Otto Orf – Indoor soccer star, and one of the most recognized goalkeepers in the history of indoor pro soccer, and later served as goalkeeper coach and assistant coach of the US Men’s Futsal National Team.

· Adam Page – Three-time Gold medalist for Team USA Paralympic sled hockey team, and co-founder of the Sled Hockey Foundation, providing individuals with impairments the opportunity to take part in para ice hockey.

· Dave Wohlabaugh – Drafted by the New England Patriots, and started every game over four years, was a member of the Pats’ Superbowl XXXI Championship team, and was named to the Pats’ All 90s team.

· Bud Bakewell – Western New York youth sports pioneer, particularly with hockey. First American named to the Old Timers Hockey News Hall of Fame in Canada.

· Bobby Chandler – Buffalo Bills wide receiver and two-time second team All Pro selection – ranks in the Bills’ top ten all time in both receptions and receiving yards.

· Drake Francescone – Longtime City Honors coach who coached 7 different sports over 23 years, capturing 49 city championships, 12 Section VI championships, and a number of state titles.

· Eddie Malanowicz – Two-sport athlete at UB. He captained the Bulls basketball and football teams in 1932. Led the basketball team to a 45-4 record over three seasons, and he still holds the school record for a 104-yard kickoff return for a TD.