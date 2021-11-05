Iroquois advances to Section VI championship with 35-20 win over Albion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Undefeated Iroquois took on 6-2 Albion at East Aurora in the Section VI semifinals on Friday night. The winner advances to the Class B championship next weekend at Highmark Stadium.

Scoreless late in the first quarter, Trey Kleitz slings it over the middle to Nate McGoldrick for a nice first down pickup.

And then on the next play, Kleitz hits Trevor Barry in stride for the first touchdown of the game. Chiefs take a 7-0 lead.

Second quarter action now, Jahmeek Riley takes the snap and heads towards the numbers. He goes untouched all the way into the end zone for the score, Albion makes it a 7-6 ballgame after the failed two point conversion.

The Chiefs trounce down the field on their next possession, and caps off the drive when Kleitz launches it to McGoldrick who dives forward to make the touchdown catch. It’s now 14-6.

After Iroquois holds the Purple Eagles to a three and out, on the ensuing punt the snap flies over the punters head and is recovered by Matt Mercurio in the end zone for the Iroquois touchdown!! The Chiefs led 21-6 at the half.

Iroquois keeps rolling in the second half to top Albion 35-20 and advance to the Section VI championship game for the second straight season.

The Chiefs will play Saturday’s winner of Maritime and West Seneca East.