Iroquois boys basketball cruises to 67-35 win over WSE

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Iroquois hosted West Seneca East in the Greg Martin Memorial Tournament on Wednesday night.

First quarter, after trailing 4-0 early, Iroquois takes the lead when Trey Kleitz euro-steps his way in for the layup. It’s now 5-4.

Chiefs passing it around and get it to Nick Mogavero in the corner for the beautiful three. Iroquois jumps out to a 10-4 lead.

Under a minute left in the first, Daniel Gospodarski steps up and drills a three. Trojans trail 18-10.

But right after that, Kleitz nails a shot from the top of the key to give the Chiefs the 21-10 lead.

Second quarter action now, after snagging the offensive rebound, Iroquois gets it to Kleitz at the wing who takes it in and finishes with the short floater. It’s now 23-11. Kleitz would finish with 29 points on the day.

Iroquois goes on to topple West Seneca East 67-35. The Chiefs advance to the tournament championship game where they will face St. Mary’s on Friday at 6:30 at Iroquois.