Iroquois completes comeback over Dunkirk

BUFFALO, N.Y. WIVB) — A playoff spot was on the line tonight for Dunkirk and Iroquois as the two met for both of their final B2 games of the season.

Iroquois on offense first, Trey Kleitz with the fake hand off that definitely faked me out, he tosses it up but Juan Rosado is there with the pick!! He takes that all the way back to the end zone for the touchdown, Marauders take an 8-0 lead.

Chiefs ball again, this time, Kleitz goes over the middle to find Tyler Berry who goes untouched over the goal line. It’s now an 8-7 game.

Marauders deep in Chief territory on their next drive, Chris Ortiz goes up the gut for the touchdown. Dunkirk up 14-7.

The Marauders really laying the hurt on in the first quarter, Ortiz with the touchdown again to bring Dunkirk up 22-7.

But the Chiefs would turn up the intensity in the second half of this game for the comeback victory with the final score of 38-36. With the win, Iroquois punches their ticket to the playoffs!