Iroquois remains unbeaten after 19-14 win over Pioneer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Iroquois Chiefs came into Friday night’s matchup as the second-ranked team in the state, but to remain unbeaten they had to go through a tough Pioneer team.

First quarter, Panthers driving down the field. Brody Hopkins drops back but Matt Mercurio is there for the sack!!!

Chiefs next possession, Trey Kleitz slings it to Nate McGoldrick and he turns on the jets to bring Iroquois into Pioneer territory.

A few plays later, Trevor Barry takes the pitch and gets down to the four-yard line.

Second quarter now, on the next play Kleitz keeps it himself and bullies his way over the goal-line for the only touchdown of the first half. Iroquois led 6-0.

Both teams would score twice more in the second half but that first touchdown would be the decider in this one. Iroquois holds off Pioneer 19-14 and moves to 5-0 on the season. The Panthers drop to 3-2.