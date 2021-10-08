Iroquois remains unbeaten with 21-14 win over West Seneca East

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It was the battle of the Class B unbeatens as West Seneca East traveled to Iroquois on Friday night.

The Chiefs travel down the field on their first possession and get on the board first. Trey Kleitz pops it up to Trevor Barry who heads to the right and gets over the goal line for the score. Iroquois leads 7-0 early.

Second quarter now, Mike Hayes drop back and launch it up to Mike Nati who makes the incredible diving catch to put WSE down deep in Chiefs territory.

On the very next play, Hayes keeps it himself and goes straight up the gut for the touchdown to tie the game up at 7 a piece.

With just under eight minutes left in the first half, Iroquois caps off another scoring drive when Kleitz throws a dart to Pete Gaglio in the end zone. The Chiefs take a 14-7 lead.

Both teams would score one more time, but Iroquois comes out with the 21-14 victory. The Chiefs are 6-0 on the season, West Seneca East suffers their first loss of the season and moves to 5-1.