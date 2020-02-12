Iroquois snaps Depew’s win streak

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Iroquois and Depew squared off for possession of first place in ECIC III on Tuesday night, and it was a special pregame before this one as the Wildcats took a moment to honor head coach Larry Jones for his 300th career win.

First quarter, Depew trailing by two but not for long. Christian Pagano gets open at the top of the key for a giant three, Wildcats take a 6-5 lead.

Under a minute and a half left in the quarter, off the breakaway steal, Davion March takes it all the way in for the layup. Depew led 12-9 at the end of the first.

But the second quarter would come up all Iroquois! Chiefs bodying up down low. Matt Matla drives, and the behind the defender pass finds Sam Fones with the basket off the boards. Iroquois leads 21-12.

And now the baskets are falling! Nick Bowen with a monster three from the corner to make it 24-12. Bowen would finish with a career high 18 points in the game.

Depew would close the gap in the second to make it a 29-21 ballgame at the half, but Iroquois kept the foot on the pedal in the second half to snap the Wildcats’ six game win streak. Chiefs win it 60-55 to stay atop the ECIC division III standings.