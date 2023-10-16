BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Iroquois Central School District will host a community event on Monday night regarding the school’s upcoming name change.

According to district documents, the school district, known as the Chiefs, will change its logo before the start of the 2024-25 school year. The logo features a Native American head with feathers.

The New York State Board of Regents in April officially prohibited public school districts from using Native American names, mascots and logos, giving districts until June 30, 2025 to make the transition. Initially, schools had until the end of the 2022-23 school year to change over.

In July, West Seneca became the first district in Western New York to change its name and imagery after the ruling. Teams at West Seneca West High School, formerly known as the Indians, are now the Warhawks. Cheektowaga Central and Tonawanda City School District, both known as the Warriors, plan to change their names and imagery. Jamestown also plans to change its nickname from the Red Raiders.

Meanwhile, Salamanca City Central, also called the Warriors, received special permission from the Seneca Nation in May to continue using their current nickname and logo.

At Monday night’s meeting at Iroquois Middle School, Jacinta Garcia, a cultural competence coordinator for Lake Shore Central School District, and Jordan Cooke, Lake Shore’s Seneca Language teacher, will make presentations regarding a name change.

Community members will be allowed to submit ideas for a new mascot through the month of October. In November, an initial vote on the top 25 submissions will be held. That number will be trimmed to five in early December. Following that, a final vote will be held from Dec. 18-Jan. 5, 2024.

After that, another two rounds of voting will be held to decide on the logo, which will be introduced in March 2024.