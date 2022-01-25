Iroquois’ Trey Kleitz breaks school’s All-Time Scoring Record

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday, Iroquois senior Trey Kleitz made school history by becoming the all-time scoring leader with a layup late in the third quarter against Sweet Home.

With the bucket, Kleitz broke Jacob Steck’s 22-year record of 1,425 points.

“It means a lot. Jake Steck is one of the greatest players to ever come out of Iroquois, so to be able to do this is really a blessing,” Iroquois senior Trey Kleitz said. “I give a lot of tribute to my teammates and my family, and God especially.”

Congratulation to Trey Kleitz for passing Jacob Steck to become the all time leading scorer at Iroquois with 1434 points and counting. Thanks Jake for coming out tonight, it means alot to Trey.

Thanks to @WNYAthletics @ReneaLauck @bufnewspreptalk @ClevisMurray for the coverage pic.twitter.com/3Z0onHNGlH — Iroquois Boys Basketball (@IrqBasketball) January 25, 2022

Steck was a surprise attendee at the game, and congratulated the new record holder during the timeout celebration.

“It was 22 years that Jake Steck had that record, and it’s always a challenge for me being a coach and also a dad, so in that situation I have to look at it in two different situations,” Iroquois head coach (and Trey’s dad) Todd Kleitz said. “As a coach, you don’t see that come through very often, like you said, 22 years ago was the last time that happened, so just to have a player in your program do that.

“On the other side of it, as a dad, that’s just a proud moment to me as his dad watching him go through the things he went through from a young age, I got to see him before he came into the Iroquois basketball program, and the amount of time he put in, the work he put in, it’s just a special thing,” Coach Kleitz said.

“I didn’t even know I was close to breaking it until two games ago so I was kind of surprised when my dad told me that, but I went into this season knowing I have to be able to score and win for my team,” Kleitz said.

His coach, and father Todd, kept track of Trey’s scoring throughout the season, knowing he was getting closer and closer to reaching Steck’s 1,425 marker.

Trey Kleitz recording Breaking moment as he becomes the new All Time Scoring Leader at Iroquois and shares a moment with Family & Coach and former All Time Leader Jacob Steck

Before entering Monday night’s matchup with Sweet Home, Coach Kleitz knew Trey needed 20 points to break the record, but also knew that was a lot of points to expect in a single game.

Trey didn’t know how many he needed, and instead just played the game that he loves, and ended up scoring 16 in the first half. At the break, his dad whispered to him that he only needed four points in the second half to break the record.

After a layup earned him the title late in the third, Kleitz took a full timeout and the team celebrated with Trey and took a few pictures on the court before getting back to finish out the game.

“I feel great for him, it’s amazing to see what he’s done the past five years on varsity,” Iroquois junior Nate McGoldrick said. “How much he’s progressed and how much he carries all of us, he’s a great leader in basketball and football and everything. He’s a great person too.”

Now that his big goal has been achieved, Trey is as focused as ever, and says the next goal is “to win the next game.”

Iroquois travels to take on North Tonawanda on Saturday at 3 pm.