Isaiah McKenzie shines in Cole Beasley’s absence

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (19) runs for a touchdown after catching a short pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Not a bad day to have a career game. Isaiah McKenzie accounted for 21 of Buffalo’s 56 points Sunday against the Dolphins. Cole Beasley’s injury kept him out of the lineup for Sunday’s game against Miami, and McKenzie stepped up when called upon in the regular season finale.

“He was awesome,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “Like I said, just guys stepping up with Cole going down.”

McKenzie had statistically the best game of his career. He caught six passes for 65 yards and had two touchdowns, both in the first half.

“Isaiah’s such a joy to have around and fun to watch,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “He’s developed so much since coming here. I think just another example of guys coming to Buffalo and becoming the best version of themselves and he’s well-liked on our team and brings a lot of energy to what we do. We enjoyed watching him play today.”

“You see the things Isaiah can do,” Allen said. “He’s fast. He’s a smart player when he’s on the field. He’s a viable punt returner. He can take the top off any defense. He’s just one of those guys you love to see succeed. He’s such a team guy. Guys love him in the locker room. He made the most of his opportunity today.”

His first touchdown got the Bills on the board early in the second quarter. He even said Beasley helped him with the route.

“The first touchdown was a little option route,” McKenzie said. “Beas taught me how to run the option route and everything like that so all I had to do was be patient, give it time and run the option the best way I could. Josh gave me a chance with the ball in my hands.”

His second TD came just five minutes later, and was a much simpler catch.

“The other play, they jumped offsides and it was a free play,” McKenzie said. “I just tried to find open space and Josh just tried to find me. I appreciate that.”

McKenzie spoke highly of Josh Allen, who put the ball where it needed to be in order for the young receiver to score.

“He just looked for me today and that was the good part,” McKenzie said. “I just made the plays when I could.”

Isaiah also added a special teams touchdown on the next possession, taking a punt 84 yards to the endzone.

“Right before that I was telling Josh [Allen] I said ‘Josh don’t worry about it I’m going to score,’” McKenzie said.

He became the first Bills player to score a special teams TD after that unit had gotten so close to a touchdown this season.

“Shout out to the guys that were blocking for me,” McKenzie said. “They’ve been trying to score all year. We finally did it today. Shout out to those guys who were blocking. We talked about it all week. We want a touchdown, we want a touchdown before the season’s over. We happened to get it.”

With Beasley out, McKenzie had to step up big time in his absence, and he owed his success to Beasley’s teaching throughout the year.

“I learned a lot,” McKenzie said. “He’s one of my favorites. He couldn’t be out there with us, but I did what he taught me. I used every single bit of information he gave me before the game. I just used it today and it helped me out a lot.”

Beasley’s status for next week is still uncertain, but Isaiah is ready if his name is called again.

“I really want Beas back,” McKenzie said. “He can help the team out in a tremendous way. If he can’t be there, I’ve got to step up and I’ve got to make big plays to help the team win.”