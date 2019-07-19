It’s Still All About Allen

Can #17 become a true #1 this season?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — General Manager Brandon Beane has made it clear since arriving in Buffalo that the number one priority of a GM is finding a franchise quarterback. While there’s still plenty of room for improvement, Beane has seen essential character traits of a top quarterback.

“Our guys are really responding to him. I thought he had a good spring from a leadership (standpoint),” Beane said. “I mean you want a guy that wants the ball in his hands. You either got that trait or you don’t. And I want a guy that believes in himself enough, and his teammates believe in him.”

This offseason was all about Allen and surrouding him with much needed talent.

“I think we’ve added a few weapons,” Beane said. “Get the ball in their hands and let them make plays. I think, at times, he felt like he had to do a lot on his own, which is natural when you’re a player of his talent.”

The Bills also brought in new quarterback coach Ken Dorsey who had success working with Carolina QB Cam Newton. The team believes Dorsey is the right person to help groom Allen as he enters his second season.

“He’s as smart as anybody that I’ve been around,” Beane praised Dorsey. “He’s unbelievably smart. He sees the game. And I think any time you find a coach that has also played that position, there’s a natural bond, a natural from the quarterbacks, talking about this position, they’re going to go, `OK, he knows what it’s like. He’s been between the white lines.”

Beane points to Seahawks QB Russell Wilson when looking at areas he would like to see Allen improve.

“He’s a guy that just lulls you to sleep, makes the throws, but all of a sudden they need a play and he keeps it. You know, he doesn’t run that much, but he does it,” Beane continued.

“I do think at the end of the year, and even talking to a couple of people on other teams that we play, I think Josh became the guy that teams were stopping.”

How close are the Bills to becoming a legit threat? I’m not talking about within the division, which would be a good starting point. I’m talking about actually making the playoffs, winning games and being a team that nobody wants to play.

There’s a lot that goes into that answer but the equation begins and ends with Josh Allen.