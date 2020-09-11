It’s Tailgate Time with Thurman Thomas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Though fans won’t be able to cheer on the Bills from the stands for at least the first two games of the season, Bills legendary Hall of Fame running back Thurman Thomas teamed up with Pepsi to give three lucky fans the tailgate experience of a lifetime this season.

In this hilarious video short, Thomas shows off the totally Buffalo customized Bills tailgate truck, complete with legendary tailgaters “Chef Norm” and “Chef Poo”, fridges full of Pepsi and wings, tailgate games, and of course plenty of tables (for laying out the food spread or otherwise).

The objective is to show appreciation for how important the culture of tailgating is for Buffalo Bills fans around the world.

“I’ve always said that when I retire I wanted to continue to work for the Buffalo community and continue working for the Buffalo Bills, and it’s exciting that we’re going to do this,” Thurman Thomas said. “We’re having a sweepstakes, three lucky fans are going to win and have this truck come to their house and they can have the tailgate right there in front of their house. It’s going to be awesome.”

The sweepstakes runs from September 1st through October 17th. To enter and get a chance to tailgate like the pros, click here.