Jack Eichel misses first day of Sabres training camp with an upper-body injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sabres captain Jack Eichel missed the first practice of training camp with an upper-body injury he sustained in training.

But the good news is, it doesn’t seem serious as he is considered “day-to-day.”

“All is under control. Jack’s day-to-day, he will be fine. We are being just cautious in the process but we expect Jack here in the next couple of days,” Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger said after practice on Friday.

They were also without their number one goaltender as Linus Ullmark missed practice because of an immigration issue but he is also expected to join the team within the coming days.

“He’s had a tremendous preparation. There was a stall in the immigration process but he’s in Buffalo and we just need to follow the proper processes but you know it’s part of the advantage of having a few days extra,” Krueger said.

“It’s important as we integrate people whether it’s Jack when he’s right or Linus we expected possible complications which we had one there but everybody is in a good space and we’re interacting with them and we’re communicating with them as we are with everybody so no need for panic for sure.”