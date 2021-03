Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel is out for Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Sabres PR announced on Tuesday morning.

Injury update: Sabres forward Jack Eichel will not play tonight due to an upper-body injury. — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) March 9, 2021

Eichel reportedly has an upper-body injury that is keeping him out of the game.

The captain looked to be in a lot of pain in the neck region after getting shoved up into the boards late in Sunday’s game against the New York Islanders.