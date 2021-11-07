Jaguars discuss Bills postgame

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) celebrates with his team mates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 9-6 on Sunday afternoon. After the game, the Jaguars spoke about the Bills to the media in postgame interviews.

Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer:

“I know Buffalo travels really well. I’ll give credit, Buffalo is a great organization, great players, and to travel like that.”

Jacksonville cornerback Shaquill Griffin:

“I was looking on their sideline, and I noted that I don’t think they have the same energy as us. I feel like if one team deserves to win, it’s us. You gotta believe that. That was one thing I just kept preaching, I had everybody look. Look at their sideline. Just watching them walk around like they don’t care. I said they don’t deserve this.”

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence:

“Our defense today, that’s one of the best defensive performances I’ve seen, and that’s a great offense. Obviously Josh Allen, quarterback, their wideouts, o-line, all those guys. They’re great players. Our defense with all the stops, it was fun to watch.”

“I thought we attacked more than they did, and that’s what was the difference in the end. Up front, the guys were just mashing them, we ran the ball really well, but that mindset was what ended up winning us that game. To beat one of the best teams in the league, that shows it.”

Jacksonville defensive end Dawaune Smoot:

“The way we came in today, we knew they had one of the quickest releases in the league, and we just wanted to win. We just focused on winning.”