Jamestown beats West Seneca West 35-14

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown headed up North to take on West Seneca West in an A-South matchup on Friday night.

Second half action, Red Raiders with a commanding 28-0 lead, but Trey Drake gets brought down by Mike Newcomb and the ball pops out! Indians recover the fumble.

Late in the third, Terry Nichols Jr. drops back to pass and tosses a beautiful ball right into the outstretched arms of Tevin Mobley. He zig-zags through the defenders for 10-yards and heads in for the touchdown to make it 28-7.

Jamestown turns up the gas on their next drive. Drake zips a pass to Sean O’Brien who gets the first down.

Three plays later, Drake rolls out and hits Darius Freeney who heads down the sideline and in for the score. It’s now 35-7.

West Seneca West would score one more touchdown in the game, but it wouldn’t be enough. Jamestown remains unbeaten with the 35-14 win.