Jamestown boys conquer Will North 67-41

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown boys basketball looked to remain unbeaten in ECIC play on Tuesday as they hit the road to take on Will North.

The Red Raiders made it difficult on the Spartans on the baseline tonight. After stealing the ball from the inbounds pass, Andre Maple gets the bucket off the boards to take a quick 4-0 lead.

A few minutes later, Brendan Morse gets the putback basket after Chase Gooldy brings it all the way down the court. Will North trails 10-5.

With just over a minute left in the first, Jaral Farmer makes a defender miss and goes up and over him for the layup to give Jamestown the 18-8 advantage.

Second quarter now, the Red Raiders still locking it down from the inbounds pass. Jaylen Butera jumps in front of a Spartan pass and banks the layup from the blocks. It’s now 24-8.

Jamestown controlled the entire game to cruise to a 67-41 victory over Will North.