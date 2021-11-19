Jamestown cruises to 35-14 Far West Regional victory over Canandaigua

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Undefeated Jamestown looked to continue their perfect season at home on Friday night as they hosted Canandaigua in the Class A Far West Regional.

Scoreless until just under five minutes to play in the first. With Canandaigua knocking on Jamestown’s door, the snap goes over Bryan Boldrin’s head! Radon Wright jumps on the loose ball and takes it 68 yards back for the Red Raider touchdown. It’s now 7-0.

A few minutes later, Ryan Gavette takes the handoff and breaks through the defense for the score. We’re all tied up at 7 a piece.

Ssecond quarter action now, Boldrin keeps it himself and trots in for the 15 yard TD. Canandaigua takes the 14-7 lead.

But Jamestown responds immediately. Trey Drake with the shovel pass to Jaylen Butera who heads for the numbers and turns on the jets. Jamestown ties it up at 14.

With just seconds left in the first half, Butera goes up and over the pile for the touchdown to give the Raiders the 21-14 lead at the break.

With that momentum going into the second half, Jamestown could not be stopped. In the final seconds of the third, Butera takes it in for his third touchdown of the game. It’s now 28-14.

Butera’s final TD of the game in the fourth quarter would be the final nail in the coffin for the Braves. Jamestown trounces Canandaigua 35-14, including a second-half shutout, to win the Class A Far West Regional!

“It’s just surreal. Especially to be able to close out our last home game on a Regional win,” Jamestown senior running back Jaylen Butera said. “We just put on a show for our city one last time before we head out. That’s what we just love to do. We owe it to the community, to our coaches, just everybody.”

“We feel great. We knew this was going to be a big test for us, this is the best team we’ve played so far,” Jamestown head coach Tom Langworthy said. “Canandaigua, hats off to them, super well coached, super disciplined. We knew this was going to be a battle but our kids stepped up when the plays were on the line. It felt like we made those plays. We’ve worked really hard for this, so its good to see these kids succeed in those big moments, it’s gratifying as a coach.”

“You really cannot put it into words. This entire team has been dreaming since we were in grade school and playing midget football together, we’ve been dreaming of this moment and here we are,” Jamestown senior quarterback Trey Drake said. “We knew we were going to have a battle in the Section championship and we got that, we knew we were going to have a battle against Canandaigua and they put up a battle for us, props to them, they’re a great football team. We got the job done tonight, and now we’re survive and advance, onto the next game.”

The Red Raiders will be playing in the State Semifinals next Friday in Syracuse.