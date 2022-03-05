BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Top seed Jamestown and three seed Niagara Falls met in the Class AA Section VI title game on Saturday afternoon.

Early in the game, Nick Estell drives towards the basket and sends it to Davon Wade who sinks the bucket. Wolverines trail 15-6 at the end of the first.

The Red Raiders blow the game open in the second. Jamestown gets it around to Trey Drake who drops the three from the top of the key to take a 24-8 lead.

A few minutes left in the first half, Jaylen Butera gets it on the wing and drives in for the basket. Raiders up 27-14 at the break.

Third quarter, Andre Maple brings it all the way down the court and lays it in to give Jamestown the 34-18 lead.

A few minutes later, Rod Brown takes it coast to coast and off the rebound, Jordan Smith banks the bucket off the boards. Niagara Falls trails 34-23.

Halfway through the fourth, Jamestown showing major effort down low at the blocks. Jaral Farmer gets the putback basket and draws the foul to bring the Raiders up 48-28.

Jamestown keeps up the intensity to top Niagara Falls 59-34 and win the Class AA Section VI championship!