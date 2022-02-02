Jamestown downs Orchard Park 60-56

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a battle between two of the top teams in Western New York, Jamestown and Orchard Park squared off in an instant classic ECIC matchup.

The Quakers open up the scoring tonight when Kegan Mancabelli pops it to Seth Joba who lays down the one-handed jam as part of OP’s 8-0 run to start the game.

A few minutes later the Raiders come roaring back as Trey Drake drops back-to-back threes. It’s now 8-6.

With just over a minute left in the first, Jamestown steals the inbounds pass and Sean Paige finishes with the layup. Red Raiders take the 12-10 lead.

Second quarter now, Dylan Evans slings it to Nation Howard who steps up and knocks down the midrange jumper. OP trails 15-14.

A few points later, Mancabelli gets it at the blocks and goes up and over defenders for the basket off the boards, it’s now 18-16 Jamestown.

On the other end of the floor, Darius Freeney snags the pass down low and gets the layup to make it 20-18.

This one stayed close all the way to the end, and a three by Andre Maple in the final seconds of the game lifted Jamestown to the 60-56 win over Orchard Park.

Trey Drake led all scorers with 22 points on the day.

The Red Raiders take a two-game lead in ECIC I.