Jamestown football setting out to attack the postseason

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the last few years, Jamestown’s season has ended in heartbreaking fashion in the playoffs. After a one-point overtime loss to South Park in the Section VI championship game in the spring, the Red Raiders turned that heartbreak into fuel for this season.

After going undefeated through the regular season and entering the playoffs as the top seed in Class A, Jamestown vows that the postseason this year is going to be different.

“We were all, we were hurt, not going to lie. It hurts to lose, nobody wants to lose. In a way, it turned us into some dogs and it created a fire in us that maybe we didn’t have before,” Jamestown senior running back Jaylen Butera said. “We were motivated coming into the season, every game we come out and play physical, we like to be bullies. That’s what we do.”

“It feels great. Obviously we’ve had great seasons the past two years coming into the playoffs, but this year’s different,” Jamestown senior linebacker Ben Anderson said. “Every year we came in hot but we fell short, but this year we really feel confident that we’re going to make a good run, and we’re mentally prepared this time.

“We used it all summer for motivation in the weight room. We knew we were going to have to change, I remember fall 2019 the same situation happening against Lancaster in the sectional semifinals, and we didn’t want to feel like that again,” Anderson said. “I remember talking to the old seniors, Elijah Rojas, Demari Jones, and we made sure we’re going to work harder this year, be mentally prepared, and do what we need to do.”

“I think obviously throughout the beginning of the year we had that sour taste in our mouth after the loss, but we graduated a lot of seniors, a lot of young guys coming up. We preached to the young guys to them, they knew exactly how we felt, and how the seniors didn’t want to go out the same way that we did last year,” Jamestown junior quarterback Trey Drake said. “Ever since then, we kept that sour taste in our mouth and continuing to put it together throughout the season.”

8-0 Jamestown hosts 4-4 Lockport on Friday night in the Section VI quarterfinals. Kickoff is set for 7pm at Strider Field.