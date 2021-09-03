Jamestown outlasts Orchard Park 38-27

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Welcome back, Western New York high school football!! The 2021 fall season kicked off on Friday, let’s head down to Jamestown for the Red Raiders season opener against former AA foe Orchard Park.

Quakers get the ball to open up the game, and four plays later they find the end zone. Ben Gocella tosses a beauty right into the waiting arms of Dylan Evans who snags it in stride for the first touchdown of the game. Orchard Park takes a quick 7-0 lead.

Jamestown’s first possession, and they go for the ground and pound approach. Jaylen Butera takes the handoff, finds a hole, and heads for the end zone. A missed extra point keeps the Red Raiders from tying it up, it’s 7-6.

OP responds on their next drive. On fourth down, Gocella throws a dart over the middle to Evans for the score to give the Quakers the 13-6 lead.

Fourth possession of the game, and it would turn out to be the fourth touchdown of the first quarter. Butera gets the ball on the 50-yard line and turns on the jets! After heading for the sidelines the senior running back tiptoes down the edge of the field all the way in for the touchdown. It’s now 13-12.

Orchard Park would take the lead at the half, but Jamestown put together an outstanding second half to down the Quakers 38-27 and open up the season with a win.