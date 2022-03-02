BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Top seed Jamestown and five seed Lancaster squared off in the Class AA Section VI semifinals on Wednesday night. The winner advances to the Championship game on Saturday at 3:30 pm at Buffalo State.

Late in the first, Channing Francis slings it to Joe Harrington in the corner for the beautiful three to give Lancaster the 9-7 lead.

With just 30 seconds left in the first, Red Raiders snag the rebound and Jaral Farmer gets the layup in transition. Jamestown led 13-9 at the end of the quarter.

Second quarter action now, Jaylen Butera gets it at the line and banks the floater. Jamestown goes on an 11-0 run to end out the half with a 26-16 lead.

The Red Raiders really get hot in the third. Trey Drake knocks down a triple from the elbow to give Jamestown the 34-18 advantage.

A few minutes later on the other end of the floor, Noah Kimble hits a corner three of his own. Legends trail 39-23.

But Lancaster just couldn’t keep up with the Jamestown scoring. Sean Page makes the crazy save at the baseline, passes the ball through the Legend defender’s legs, and Darius Freeney is there for the layup. Raiders led 44-28 after three quarters.

Jamestown keeps it up in the final period to topple Lancaster 59-43 and advance to the AA Sectional championship game on Saturday.