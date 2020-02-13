Jamestown upends OP 56-54

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The battle for the top of ECIC I went down on Wednesday night as the Orchard Park boys basketball team hosted Jamestown in what would end up as a thriller!

Close game through the second quarter, with under three left to play in the first half, Raiders toss it around the arc and hit Elijah Rojas who drains a three ball from the corner, Jamestown takes a 25-21 lead.

Just seconds left in the half, Jackson Roskow nails a contested three from the top of the arc and draws the foul. Orchard Park trailed 27-24 at the break.

On top of the scoring, both teams getting it done on the defensive side of the ball too! Jaylen Butera goes up but Bradley Fowler is there to swat it away! On the other end of the court, this time it’s going to be Fowler with the shot, but Butera gets retribution with a block of his own.

Under two left in the third, Demarri Jones steps up and banks a jumper from the line to give Jamestown the 35-30 lead.

Seconds left on the clock in the third now, and Ethan Swiatek is the hero from beyond the arc for the buzzer beater three to send the Quakers into the final quarter of play down 39-36.

Just under five left in the game, Fowler snags the steal and takes it coast to coast for the layup in transition. Orchard Park takes the lead for the first time in the second half, 45-44.

The final five minutes would continue to be back and forth. Jamestown regains the lead a few minutes later as Trey Drake drills a beauty from the corner to go up 50-49.

This one came down to the wire! Under 30 left, Orchard Park intercepts the inbounds pass and Roskow banks the layup off the board to tie it up at 54, but in the last ditch effort on the other end of the court, Jamestown’s Jordan Crofoot shoots, and Drake is right there with the putback layup!

That would be the go-ahead basket as Jamestown comes away with the 56-54 victory! The Red Raiders move to first place in ECIC I with the win.

“We knew it was going to be a good game, we’re two evenly matched teams, and we were just fortunate to come away with that shot at the end,” Jamestown head coach Ben Drake said. “I’m just proud of our guys and their effort, they played extremely hard all game, as did they [Orchard Park]. They’re a well coached team, we’re just happy to come away with the win.”