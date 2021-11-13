Jamestown wins Class A Section VI title with 41-0 victory over Frontier

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Jamestown Red Raiders had many goals coming into this season, but the first of which was coming into the Class A Section VI Championship game, and coming out with the title. They did that on Friday night with a commanding 41-0 victory over the Frontier Falcons, and here’s how it happened.

First quarter, the Red Raiders took the ball 80-yards down the field and capped it off with a 22-yard touchdown run courtesy of Jaylen Butera for the first score of the game. Jamestown leads 7-0.

Second quarter action now, after recovering a Frontier fumble at midfield, Jamestown gets points off the turnover with a 45-yard pass from Trey Drake to Ben Anderson who weaves his way through the defense in for the TD. The Red Raiders led 21-0 at the half.

With thirty seconds left in the third quarter, Anderson takes the handoff and heads up the middle for the score. It’s now 28-0.

The Red Raiders would score twice more in the fourth quarter, including Butera’s third touchdown of the game, to top Frontier 41-0 for the Class A Section VI Championship.

“It feels amazing. All our hard work paid off,” Jamestown senior running back Jaylen Butera said. “This is what we’ve wanted all season, to get to bring that plaque home and the championship home to my family, the city, we got our coaches a championship, we got a championship, we got to make things right from last year, everybody’s just super happy and it’s a great feeling.”

“Really proud of our players. They’ve worked hard for this, they’ve sacrificed a lot, they’ve done everything that we’ve asked them to do, and we’ve had a lot of fun along the way,” Jamestown head coach Tom Langworthy said. “This has been a vision for us since last spring once our spring season ended, this was a vision for us. To work really hard and realize your vision and achieve your goal, especially to see all the hard work that goes into it, it’s really gratifying.”

Jamestown gets to return home next week as they host Canandaigua in the Far West Regionals at Strider Field on Friday night.