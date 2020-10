Buffalo Sabres’ Jack Eichel plays during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players Association announced on Tuesday that the 2020-21 regular season will begin on January 1st.

The start of training camp will be communicated at a later date.