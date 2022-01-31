January female scholar athlete: Niagara Wheatfield’s Olivia Rickard

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) – While Gary Jackson, Niagara Wheatfield varsity basketball coach, knows he is going to miss senior Olivia Rickard next year, he’s already thinking of ways to keep her connected to the program.

“When you have no worries about a player or a person at the same time it’s special, it’s beautiful and now she’s gonna be that example I use for years to come. As long they keep me as a coach she’s gonna be that example. I need to keep her same phone number because I’ll have girls calling her so that she can keep them going too,” Jackson told News 4 Sports.

Olivia is a three-sport athlete excelling in soccer, basketball and lacrosse all while taking college courses and maintaining a 4.0 GPA. That is why she this month’s female scholar athlete.

“Olivia is our super woman because she can do all of that,” Jackson smiled.

“It’s definitely crazy sometimes but when it comes down to it I’m a student before I am an athlete so I have to just work hard in the classroom and just get things done, turn things in,” Olivia told News 4 Sports

While Olivia is a leader on the court, she also keeps things up beat and that’s one of the reasons she is a captain.

“I would say that I try to stay positive, keep morality high and encourage the girls, tell them even if we are down that it’s not over until it’s over,” Olivia said.

“She sets up all our plays on offense and on defense I can trust her to guard one of the better players on the other team,” Jackson explained.

In the spring, Olivia plays lacrosse not only for Niagara Wheatfield but has grown a love for the sport so much she even plays on a club, has played for a state team and even a national team.

On top of all that, Olivia still finds time to give back to her community by volunteering with the Tuscarora Club at Niagara Wheatfield and manages to also work a part-time job.

But she never forgets the people who have helped her to get where she is now.

“I would say all my coaches and my family, my parents, especially my lacrosse coach, Coach Turner because he got me really be into lacrosse,” Olivia explained.