Jaret Patterson declares for 2021 NFL Draft

Buffalo Bulls running back Jaret Patterson (26) runs past Northern Illinois Huskies linebacker Daveren Rayner (9) for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in DeKalb, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo star running back Jaret Patterson is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. Patterson announced his decision on Wednesday on Twitter.

In just six games in the shortened 2020 season, Patterson rushed for 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns and finished the season as a Second Team All-American.

Patterson turned heads in his redshirt junior campaign with a 409 yard, eight touchdown game against Kent State. He broke program and MAC records for rushing yards and touchdowns scored in a single game, tied the NCAA record for most touchdowns in a single game, and was just 17 yards shy of breaking the FBS record for most yards in a game.

In his career as a Bull, Patterson finishes with 3,884 yards and 52 touchdowns. He helped lead UB to their first Bowl Game victory in 2019, along with the program’s second bowl win in 2020.