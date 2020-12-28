Jaret Patterson named AP All-American

Buffalo Bulls running back Jaret Patterson (26) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Akron Zips at UB stadium in Amherst, N.Y., Saturday Dec. 12, 2020. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UB running back Jaret Patterson can officially count himself among the elite in college football. Monday, the junior was named to the Associated Press’s annual All-American team. He becomes the first UB player since O.D. Underwood in 1986 to make the AP list, and the first on-field All-American from UB since Khalil Mack in 2013. Mack was the Football Writers Association All-American that year.

Patterson finished with 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns in just six games played this season, averaging 178 yards and 3 touchdowns per game.

UB’s stellar junior opened the eyes of the nation when he rushed for 409 yards and eight touchdowns against Kent State on November 28. It came one week after he rushed for 301 yards and four touchdowns against Bowling Green. This slate of performances led some to think he might be a Heisman contender.

Patterson rushed for at least 100 yards in four of his six games this season.

