Jaret Patterson named MAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

OXFORD, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 28: Jaret Patterson #26 of the Buffalo Bulls in the end zone during the second quarter in the game against the Miami of Ohio RedHawks at Yager Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Oxford, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fresh off the 2020 UB season opener where he broke a school record for rushing touchdowns, Bulls junior running back Jaret Patterson was named the Mid-American Conference East Division Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

In the Bulls 49-30 season opener win against Northern Illinois, Patterson rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns, the first touchdown coming on UB’s third play of the game.

Patterson shares the award with Miami (Ohio) quarterback AJ Meyer.

The Bulls host Miami (Ohio) on Tuesday at 8 pm. Buffalo will look to avenge last season’s 34-20 loss to the RedHawks.