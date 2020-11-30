Jaret Patterson named MAC East Offensive Player of the Week

Buffalo Bulls running back Jaret Patterson (26) rushes with the ball against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the first half of an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in DeKalb, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a record-breaking performance against Kent State, UB junior running back Jaret Patterson was named the Mid-American Conference East Division Offensive Player of the Week.

Patterson rushed for a UB and MAC-record 409 yards and tied an NCAA record with eight rushing touchdowns as the Bulls dominated the Golden Flashes 70-41 on Saturday. He was just 17 yards and one touchdown away from breaking the single-game rushing and touchdown records.

This is the second straight week and third time in four weeks this season that Patterson has earned this award.

Through the first four games of the season, Patterson has rushed for 920 yards.

His 230 yards per game average leads the nation and his 920 rushing yards are fifth in the country. His 16 rushing touchdowns are one shy of the national lead while playing half the games as the leaders.

It is the sixth time in his career Patterson has won the award.

With Saturday’s win, the Bulls are in sole possession of first place in the MAC East. UB travels to play Ohio this weekend.