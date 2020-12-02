Jaret Patterson named Maxwell Award Player of the Week

PISCATAWAY, NJ – SEPTEMBER 22: Jaret Patterson #26 of the Buffalo Bulls is lived by teammate Anthony Johnson #83 after scoring a touchdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first quarter at HighPoint.com Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a record-breaking performance on Saturday, UB junior running back Jaret Patterson was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, marking the first time in program history a UB player has earned this honor.

Patterson ran for a program-best 409 yards and UB and MAC record eight rushing touchdowns as the Bulls literally ran all over Kent State 70-41 to claim sole possession of the MAC East.

The awards just keep coming for Patterson. On top of the Maxwell Award POTW, Patterson earned the Walter Camp Football Foundation Offensive Player of the Week, as well as earning the MAC East Offensive Player of the Week three out of four weeks this season.

In four games, Patterson has rushed for 920 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has already rushed for over half of his total yards from the 2019 season, in which he ran for 1799 yards and 19 touchdowns.