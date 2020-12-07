Jaret Patterson named semifinalist for Doak Walker Award

Buffalo Bulls running back Jaret Patterson (26) rushes with the ball against the Northern Illinois Huskies during the first half of an NCAA football game on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in DeKalb, Ill. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – UB running back Jaret Patterson once again makes history for the Bulls. The junior became the first player in school history to earn a spot on the semifinalist list for the Doak Walker Award, given to the best running back in college football each year.

Patterson already broke the school record for career touchdowns, and tied a national record with eight TD’s in their last game against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

This season, Patterson has 920 yards and 16 touchdowns in four games, including two games where he rushed for at least 300 yards. He joins some of the biggest names in college football on the prestigious semifinals list for the Doak Walker Award.

They’ll name the finalists for the award on December 21st with the winner announced January 7th.