Jayvon Graves to return to UB for senior season

Buffalo’s Jayvon Graves passes the ball during the second half of a first round men’s college basketball game against Arizona State in the NCAA Tournament Friday, March 22, 2019, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — UB basketball standout Jayvon Graves announced on Twitter that he will return to play for the Bulls for his senior season, withdrawing his name from the 2020 NBA Draft.

Graves, who led the team in scoring at 17.1 points per game, became the 23rd player in UB program history to cross the 1,000 point mark in his junior season. He was named to the First-Team All-MAC, as well as NABC First-Team All-District for the 2019-20 campaign.

Appreciative of the position I am in today. I want to thank the teams who’ve showed me interest and gave me great feedback to improve my game. With the uncertain times, I’m happy to say I’m returning to Buffalo for my senior year. Let’s get it🤘🏽🔋🔵 pic.twitter.com/O9nvBdytp1 — Jayvon Graves✨ (@JayGravess23) June 4, 2020 UB rising senior Jayvon Graves announced on Twitter on Wednesday that he would be returning to the Bulls for his senior season.

Graves led the Bulls in field goals made, three pointers made, as well as points, with his 547 in 2019-20. He scored double figures in all but three of the 32 games he played in.