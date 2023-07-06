BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula has reached the third round at Wimbledon by defeating Cristina Bucsa 6-1, 6-4 on Thursday in London.

Pegula, the No. 4-ranked player in the world, born in Buffalo, will play Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto on Friday for a sport in the quarterfinals.

The 29-year-old Pegula is a five-time Grand Slam quarterfinalist in singles, at the Australian Open the past three years, and at the French Open and U.S. Open in 2022. She reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time last year.

In doubles tournaments scheduled to begin on Friday, Pegula is partnered with compatriot Coco Gauff as the No. 2 seed in the women’s bracket, and is part of the top-seeded tandem in mixed doubles with Austin Krajicek, the No. 1-ranked men’s player in the world.

The start of doubles play and second-round singles matches were delayed by rain and protests following Pegula’s hard-fought victory against Lauren Davis in the opening round Monday.