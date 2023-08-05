WASHINGTON (AP) — Top-seeded Jessica Pegula reached the semifinals of the DC Open by coming back to edge Elina Svitolina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 across more than two hours on Friday. Pegula saved six break points in the third set — five at 3-2, and the last while serving out the victory.

Pegula, who won the Washington singles trophy in 2019, meets No. 4 seed Maria Sakkari in the semifinals at 2 p.m. Saturday. Sakkari won her rain-postponed fourth-round match against 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-2, then eliminated 2017 U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys 6-3, 6-3.

The other women’s semifinal will be defending champion Liudmila Samsonova against 2022 French Open finalist Coco Gauff.