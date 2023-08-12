BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula took down the world’s No. 1 women’s tennis player, Iga Świątek, to advance to the finals of the Canadian Open in Montreal on Saturday afternoon.

Pegula beat Świątek, of Poland in three sets, 6-2, 6-7 and 6-4.

Pegula, who was in the Canadian Open semifinal for the third year in a row, broke Świątek’s serve 11 times. After dropping the second set, Pegula fell down 2-0 in the third set, but managed to keep her cool and come back twice to win the third and final set.

It serves as one of the biggest wins of Pegula’s career, her second win this season against Świątek after a loss to her in the US Open 11 months ago.

She will face either Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan or Liudmila Samsonova of Russia in Sunday’s title match.