BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula took down the world’s No. 1 women’s tennis player, Iga Świątek, to advance to the finals of the Canadian Open in Montreal on Saturday afternoon.
Pegula beat Świątek, of Poland in three sets, 6-2, 6-7 and 6-4.
Pegula, who was in the Canadian Open semifinal for the third year in a row, broke Świątek’s serve 11 times. After dropping the second set, Pegula fell down 2-0 in the third set, but managed to keep her cool and come back twice to win the third and final set.
It serves as one of the biggest wins of Pegula’s career, her second win this season against Świątek after a loss to her in the US Open 11 months ago.
She will face either Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan or Liudmila Samsonova of Russia in Sunday’s title match.
WIVB Sports
- Jessica Pegula beats world No. 1 to advance to Montreal finals
- Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills’ preseason game against Colts
- Five questions with Bills rookie LB Dorian Williams
- Damar Hamlin timeline from injury to return to Bills
- Jessica Pegula in Montreal semis for 3rd year in a row, beating doubles partner Coco Gauff
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.