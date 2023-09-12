BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula and doubles partner Coco Gauff have together achieved No. 1 rankings by the Women’s Tennis Association.

This is the first top ranking for Pegula, the 29-year-old born in Buffalo, while Gauff, a 19-year-old from Florida who won the U.S. Open singles championship this past weekend, was No. 1 for a four weeks last year. The partners are tied atop the rankings with 6,035 points, overtaking previous No. 1 Katerina Siniakova after Pegula and Gauff reached the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows.

In singles, Pegula fell two spots to No. 5, while Gauff moved up to a career-best No. 3 in the world. U.S. Open finalists Aryna Sabalenka is the new No. 1.

Pegula and partner Austin Krajicek were finalists in mixed doubles at the U.S. Open. She and Gauff were quarterfinalists at French Open and Australian Open earlier this year. They were finalists at Roland-Garros in 2022.

Sabalenka, a 25-year-old from Belarus, is the 29th player to top the women’s list since computerized rankings began in the 1970s.

Her run in New York, which ended with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 loss to Gauff in Saturday’s final, allowed Sabalenka to move up one spot and overtake Iga Swiatek, who slid to No. 2 after holding No. 1 since April 2022. Swiatek won the trophy at year ago but lost in the fourth round this time.

“All year, I’ve been playing well,” said Sabalenka, who won her first major title at the Australian Open and reached the semifinals at the French Open and Wimbledon. “I put her, kind of like, under pressure.”

This is the first time since August 2003 that the players occupying the WTA’s top rankings in singles and doubles switched on the same day.

Elena Rybakina stayed at No. 4 in the WTA rankings, followed by Pegula, and Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova went from No. 9 to a career-best No. 6 after reaching the U.S. Open quarterfinals. She was defeated at that stage by Madison Keys, whose semifinal run pushed her up six spots to No. 11.