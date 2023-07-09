BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Top-ranked American Jessica Pegula reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time in her career Sunday, besting unseeded Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-3 in the Round of 16.

The Buffalo native will face Marketa Vondrousova of Czechia in the quarterfinals, with the match currently scheduled for Tuesday. Vondrousova, who is unseeded at Wimbledon, is ranked No. 42 in the world. The two have never met head-to-head before.

The 29-year-old’s Wimbledon run got off to a rocky start after she needed three sets to down fellow American Lauren Davis in the first round, but Pegula has been on a roll since, winning her previous two matches in straight sets before repeating that feat Sunday against Tsurenko.

Pegula has now reached a quarterfinal at every Grand Slam tournament in her singles career, doing so three times at the Australian Open and one time each at Wimbledon, the French Open and the U.S. Open. She has never reached a major semifinal, however, and will have the chance to do so for the first time against Vondrousova.

In women’s doubles, Pegula and her partner Coco Gauff are the No. 2 seed and will face the unseeded duo of Andrea Gamiz and Anastasia Detiuc in the second round Sunday. Pegula was also set to compete as the top seed in mixed doubles with compatriot Austin Krajicek, but it was announced Saturday that she was pulling out of the competition due to a back injury.