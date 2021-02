Jessica Pegula returns the ball during a semifinal match against Anna Kalinskaya, of Russia, at the Citi Open tennis tournament, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AUSTRALIA (WIVB) — We’ve had so much fun cheering on western New York native Jessica Pegula in the Australian Open.

Unfortunately, the winning streak has come to an end for the daughter of Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula.

Pegula was looking for a spot in the Australian Open semifinals, taking on fellow American Jen Brady in the quarterfinals Tuesday night.

She won the opening set 6 to 4, but lost the second two.