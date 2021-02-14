Jessica Pegula moves on to Australian Open quarterfinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jessica Pegula did it again. She pulled off the upset over the 5th-ranked player in the world Sunday night to continue her career-best run in the Australian Open. Pegula knocked off #5 Elina Svitolina in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. This victory moves Pegula to the quarterfinals, the farthest she’s ever gone in a major tournament.

Coming into this match, Svitolina hadn’t even lost a set. Pegula changed that in the first set by taking it 6-4. Svitolina responded by winning the second set to force a tie-breaking third set. Then in the third set, Pegula broke serve on Svitolina to pull ahead, and was able to hold her off the rest of the way and pick up the 6-3 win to also win the match.

Afterward, she had great words for the city of Buffalo, as they cheer her on from the U.S.

“I’m sure everyone’s excited,” Pegula said. “Buffalo is kind of a small town but everyone gets behind whoever so being from there I’ve definitely gotten a lot of support from them so shout out to Buffalo for always supporting me back home and hopefully I can bring some tennis back to Buffalo.”

After the match, Pegula wrote a message to the folks back home on the TV camera. It said, “Hi mom… Hi dad… See you next round”

She’ll face the winner of Jennifer Brady and Donna Vekic. Both are ranked in the world.