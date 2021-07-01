Jessica Pegula will compete for Team USA at Tokyo Olympics

United States’ Jessica Pegula celebrates after defeating Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jessica Pegula is headed to the Olympics with Team USA.

Pegula, the 26th-ranked women’s tennis player in the world and daughter of Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, was named to the Olympic team Thursday, along with Jennifer Brady (#15), Coco Gauff (#23), Alison Riske (#29), Nicole Melichar (#9 in doubles) and Bethanie Mattek-Sands (#15 in doubles).

The Olympic selection is the latest highlight in a career year for Pegula, who was ranked 62nd worldwide at the end of 2020.

Pegula reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open in April, marking her best finish in a Grand Slam event. She also reached the Round of 32 at the French Open last month and beat world #2 Naomi Osaka in the Italian Open in May.

The top-ranked American singles players, Sofia Kenin (#6) and Serena Williams (#8), opted not to play in the Olympics.