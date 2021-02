(WIVB) — The daughter of Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula is trending worldwide this morning.

Jessica Pegula pulled off a huge upset win on Day 2 of the Australian Open. She knocked off Victoria Azarenka in straight sets on Monday.

Some call this win the biggest of the 26-year-old’s young career.

Azarenka won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013.

Pegula now moves onto the second round at the Australian Open this week. It’s not yet clear when she’ll hit the court, or who she’ll face.