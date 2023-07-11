BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula was eliminated in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Tuesday in London with a hard-fought loss against Marketa Vondrousova.

The 29-year-old daughter of Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula, born in Buffalo and the top-ranked American at No. 4 in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings, Jessica Pegula has now lost in each of her six Grand Slam tournament quarterfinal matches.

In her first Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance, Pegula built a 4-1 lead in the decisive third set before Vondrousova, the 42nd-ranked player from the Czech Republic, rallied to win the next five games. Pegula had come back from losing the first set 6-4 to win the second 6-2.

Pegula remains in contention in the doubles tournament. She and partner Coco Gauff will meet Laura Siegemund and Vera Zvonareva in the third round on Tuesday.