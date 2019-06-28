Jim Kelly hits the field at annual football camp

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the 32nd year, Jim Kelly was back on the field helping teach and refine the skills of athletes from throughout Western New York.

Roughly 400 kids between the age seven and 18 were on the turf with Kelly at Williamsville North High School on Friday for the Hall of Famer’s annual football camp.

“As long as I can come out here and teach these kids, not only on the field, but nowadays off the field is almost as important, if not more important,” Kelly said. “So, that’s why I have (Bills QB coach) Ken Dorsey, Harrison Phillips coming this year to do chalk talks, because they understand more because they’re younger generation.

So for me, when these kids leave here on Monday, I just pray that they’ve learned something — they can go home and their parents see a change.”

This year’s camp was held at North due to ongoing renovations to the turf at New Era Field.