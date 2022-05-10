BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Monsignor Martin-leading St. Joe’s Marauders hit the road to take on Nichols in a highly contested lacrosse matchup on Tuesday evening.

Early in the first, Evan Lasky steps up and feeds it to Joaquin Gatt who slings it through the five hole to give the Marauders the 1-0 lead.

In the final seconds of the first, Nate Bair sends it to Addison Zacher who dumps it into the top corner to tie the game up at one.

Early in the second, Lawton Zacher takes it coast to coast and finishes with a bouncer through the five hole. Nichols leads 2-1.

On the other end of the field, Alexander Wells with the pump fake feed to Tyler Smart for the rip into the back of the net for the score. It’s 2-2 at the half.

The Marauders scored to open up the third, and then add to their lead when Dion Anderson slings it to Gabriele Caschera for the bouncer into the bottom corner to give Joe’s the 4-2 lead.

But Nichols makes a dramatic comeback!! In the final minutes of the game, Bair comes around from behind the net and rips it into the bottom corner to make it a 6-5 ballgame.

The Vikings try to tie the game up at the end but fall just short. St. Joe’s hangs on to top Nichols 6-5 and remain perfect in Monsignor Martin.