Joe’s preps for season amidst uncertainty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The St. Joe’s lacrosse team hit the turf this week for the first official week of practice, and coming off four straight Monsignor Martin titles and four straight trips to the Catholic State Championship game, the Marauders are setting their sights on a ring this year.

“I’m excited to see what this team accomplishes. We’re a skilled group of kids,” senior Ryan McGorry said. “It’s the first week of practice back, and we’re already looking great. Everybody works well, no selfish players, I’m just excited for what’s to come. Hopefully we get our first state championship.”

“I think the returners have a good amount of experience stepping into that big final game and we’ll be able to lead the freshmen and underclassmen through every practice, every game,” senior Hunter Parucki said. “Giving them advice, what to do, and just to finally make our best shot to get to that final game and win it.”

With the expectations of another championship season for St. Joe’s lacrosse, the reality is there is still a possibility that spring sports could be canceled at any time.

“Basically you’ve got to practice like it’s your last time out here,” Parucki said. “Every drill you’ve got to go through as hard as you can, put forth all your effort, then get in the weight room so if the worst does happen, we can still resume later and won’t be out of shape.”

“Everybody knows that’s a possibility and everybody’s going to be heartbroken if it happens, especially the seniors on this team. Everybody comes into practice every day with a clear mind of what they’re going to do better today,” McGorry said. “Nobody’s focused on the coronavirus right now, especially when we’re working hard shooting, everybody’s just focusing on what we’re going to do, how we’re going to get better.”

“Day by day, it’s gotten worse, but we can’t do anything about that, but we’re prepared for anything. If there’s cancellations, we’re going to do our best to keep everybody moving, even if it’s on your own shooting outside, we’ll be the most prepared team when we come back from this.”

“We’ve talked about this actually with my captains and coaching staff, we’re going to go three days of practice until they close the schools, or if they close the schools we obviously won’t be able to practice, but while we’re practicing without those scrimmages we’re going to go three or four days of practice then do a team activity,” head coach Peter Hudecki said. “Whether it’s going bowling or just shooting hoops instead of playing lacrosse, then we’re going to go four or three days, then we’re going to do another team bonding thing.”

“Just to keep the monotony, we don’t want to keep drilling the same things over and over, we want these guys to enjoy this thing, and hopefully come April we’ll get after it.”

Monsignor Martin announced on Friday that all athletic contests through March 30th are canceled, so the Marauders will just continue to take to the turf as long as they can and stay game-ready until the season resumes.