Johansson lifts Sabres to 5-4 OT win over Canadiens

Buffalo Sabres forwards Marcus Johansson (90), Sam Reinhart (23) and Jack Eichel (9) celebrate a goal by Johansson during overtime in the team’s NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While the highs and lows continue for the Sabres early on in the season, they’re finding success.

After blowing a two-goal lead in the third period against Montreal Wednesday night, Marcus Johnasson sent fans home happy, scoring the overtime winner in the Sabres’ 5-4 win..

“I think every game is important. Even the last game, we didn’t play our best but getting back at getting one point can be huge,” Johnasson said following Wednesday’s game. “You never know how much a point is going to mean in the end. We don’t care what’s been before or anything. This is us now. This is what we’re doing right here, right now one game at a time. That’s the way we see it. So far we’ve done pretty well and we want to get better every day. It doesn’t really matter what’s happened before.”

While Johnasson might be one of the new players who hasn’t experienced the struggles the Sabres have had over the last few years, the squad nearly repeated history with somewhat of a lack-luster effort on home ice.

After Victor Olofsson opened the scoring with his fourth power play goal of the season, two costly turnovers led to two easy goals by Montreal, giving the Habs a 2-1 lead after the first 20 minutes of action. Buffalo responded with a strong effort in the second, and took a 3-2 lead into the third period with sensational goals from captain Jack Eichel.

That lead would extend to 4-2 as Jeff Skinner tucked his third goal of the season around Keith Kinkaid’s skate.

Victory looked to be in hand.

However, the Blue & Gold allowed Montreal to close within 4-3 a mere 57 seconds later — another staple of last year’s struggles.

“There was some good and some thing we want to work on but it’s a divisional opponent and we got two points,” Eichel said. “It’s a good win.”

“We want to lock down a game. We were a bit scrambly at times but it’s still early, we’re still finding it. We’re only four games in,” netminder Carter Hutton said. “Bank two big points against a division rival, obviously, it’s a good win. You have to find ways sometimes to win games. It’s not going to be as pretty as you want, but we’ll take it.”

Buffalo will look to pick up it’s fourth win of the season Friday night when the team hosts the Florida Panthers.