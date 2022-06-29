BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After getting inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame last October, former Canisius head basketball coach John Beilein is adding another Hall of Fame to his accomplishments. On Tuesday, it was announced that Beilein is one of nine college basketball players, coaches and contributors to be selected into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame for the Class of 2022.

Joining Beilein in the 2022 HOF are players Richard Hamilton of Connecticut, Larry Miller of North Carolina, Frank Selvy of Furman and the late Jimmy Walker of Providence, as well as former coaches Jerry Krause and Lon Kruger.

With a collegiate coaching career that spanned from 1978 to 2019, Beilein began his college career with a four-year stint as the head coach of Erie Community College before moving to Division III Nazareth for a season. He then spent nine years in Division II at Le Moyne, and then made the jump to Division I to become the bench boss at Canisius. Beilein coached the Golden Griffs from 1992-97 where he posted an 89-62 record and won Canisius their only MAAC crown in program history in 1996. He also led the Griffs to three straight postseason appearances.

After his time on Main Street, Beilein went on to coach at Richmond from 1997-2002, West Virginia from 2002-2007, and a long stint at Michigan from 2007-19 before moving to the NBA as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2019-20 season.

Beilein finished his 41-year collegiate coaching career with a record of 829-468, ending with a winning record in 35 of those campaigns. He has 20 career postseason appearances, with nine trips to the Division I NCAA Tournament coming with Michigan alone. He is one of just 14 coaches to take four different schools to the Big Dance.

The Class of 2022 will be inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on November 20th in Kansas City.

For more information on the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, visit www.halloffameweekend.com.