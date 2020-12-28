John Brown activated from IR, placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Buffalo wide receiver John Brown (15) runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills wide receiver John Brown finally got off injured reserve, but his time on the active roster was short lived. Monday, the Bills announced Brown would be moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list along with practice squad safety Josh Thomas and running back Christian Wade.

All three were considered to have been in close contact with running back T.J. Yeldon, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday.

Brown had missed the last four games on IR and was eligible to return to the field for Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots.

The Bills receiver has 386 and two touchdowns and was last on the field against the Arizona Cardinals in week 10.

QB Davis Webb was also activated from the practice squad for Monday’s game.